Man Killed, Woman Injured When Motorcycle Rolls Down I-45 Embankment

A man has died and a woman was critically injured Saturday night when their motorcycle hit the back of a vehicle and tumbled down an embankment, Dallas police say.

At about 11:41 p.m., William Stidger, 36, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle with a passenger on the back on I-45 near Simpson Stuart Road when he hit the right rear of another vehicle, police said.

The motorcycle went off the roadway and tumbled down an embankment. Stidger and the passenger, who is related to him, were both taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The passenger, who is related to Stidger, was in critical condition Sunday morning.

Police said the vehicle crimes unit will file a failure to stop and render aid offense.

