Man Killed in Shooting at Dallas Convenience Store: Police

A man is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Dallas on Wednesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting occurred at 456 North Zang Boulevard at approximately 11 p.m.

Police said the incident began when the suspects were robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store of beer.

As the two male suspects fled towards their pickup truck, the convenience store clerk came outside and shot at the vehicle, police said.

According to police, officers later found the pickup on Clarendon Drive under Interstate 35 with a male victim inside.

The male victim was critically injured, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

