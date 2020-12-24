Dallas

Man Killed, Gunman At-Large After Far Southeast Dallas Shooting

One man is dead and the gunman at large after a shooting in far southeast Dallas Wednesday evening, police say.

The shooting happened in the 14300 block of Skyfrost Drive -- just south of Interstate 20 and north of Seagoville High School -- at about 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they located 27-year-old Anthony Ray Williams on the front porch of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Williams dead at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #228795-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. The phone number is 214-373-8477.

Dallas
