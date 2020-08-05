Dallas

Man Injured in Shooting at Dallas Gas Station: Police

The incident occurred in the 4400 block of Cedardale Drive at approximately 7:56 p.m.

NBC 5 News

A man is injured after a shooting at a Dallas gas station on Tuesday evening.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4400 block of Cedardale Drive at approximately 7:56 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located a victim who informed them that an unknown SUV pulled behind his vehicle while at a gas station.

The victim said when multiple unknown suspects exited the SUV, he entered his own vehicle and left the gas station, police said.

According to police, while the victim was driving away, the unknown suspects began shooting at the victim's vehicle.

The victim was shot, but he managed to drive to a nearby location in the 4000 block of Ivy Ridge where he was located by police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

