Man injured in officer-involved shooting at Arlington apartment complex

The Arlington Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Lamar Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. to investigate reports of a suspicious person reportedly looking into several cars in the parking lot.

Police said the caller told dispatchers the suspect may be armed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the adult male suspect and approached him, police said.

According to police, the suspect displayed a gun, prompting two officers to fire their service weapons, striking the suspect in the process.

Police said the suspect was transported to a local area hospital.

Information about the suspect's condition has not been released at this time.

No officers were injured during the shooting, police said.