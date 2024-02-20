Dallas

Man found dead inside Dallas high-rise trash chute on Valentine's Day, police say

Police said the "unexplained death" of the victim was still under investigation

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the bottom of a garbage chute at an apartment building on Valentine's Day.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Thomas Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 after a call for service.

Authorities said when police arrived at The Jordans by Windsor Apartments in the Uptown neighborhood, they found the body of 28-year-old Marcus Brown.

According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, Brown's manner of death is still labeled as "pending."

The police department said due to the victim's unexplained death, it could not provide further details.

