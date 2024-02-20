Man found dead inside Dallas high-rise trash chute on Valentine's Day, police say

Dallas Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the bottom of a garbage chute at an apartment building on Valentine's Day.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Thomas Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 after a call for service.

Authorities said when police arrived at The Jordans by Windsor Apartments in the Uptown neighborhood, they found the body of 28-year-old Marcus Brown.

According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, Brown's manner of death is still labeled as "pending."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The police department said due to the victim's unexplained death, it could not provide further details.