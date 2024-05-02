3-year-old girl loses kidney after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth

Six people, including children, were shot outside a West Fort Worth apartment Wednesday night. Five people were hospitalized and one refused treatment.

Fort Worth police responded to reports of a shooting at the Miramar Apartments and Townhomes on the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Octavius Tucker said he was taking a nap when we heard the gunfire.

“All you hear is shooting, and I got on the floor,” Tucker said. “I came outside and everybody out here crying. It’s messed up how it happened.”

The shooter has not been identified; however, police confirmed they were traveling in a vehicle headed southbound on Las Vegas Trail as they opened fire.

Fort Worth police said the gunman's vehicle was seen driving by the apartment building before the shooting and that at least one person shot from the vehicle toward all of the victims who were sitting outside an apartment.

“I come outside, the little girl is out here,” Tucker said.

Police said the youngest of the victims is three years old.

“The daddy going through it, too ‘cause his daughter just lost a kidney,” Tucker said.

The father of the child confirmed to NBC 5 that his daughter remains in the hospital after doctors had to remove her kidney.

Tucker’s 14-year-old neighbor was the victim police said refused to go to the hospital. Off camera, the teen said a bullet grazed his right leg. While the teen was seen limping from the pain, he told NBC 5 he felt OK.

Tucker admitted it is common to see gang activity in the area however, he is stunned most of the victims are children.

“Them kids ain’t do nothing to nobody,” Tucker said.

Councilman Michael D. Crain of District 3 was in the area Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a tragic incident. I hate that it happened,” Crain said. “Our police department is working very hard to solve this crime.”

Crain said Thursday’s crime is not reflective of the community.

“While crime has been high here, we've invested in the technology and the assets. And really in the neighborhood and the people,” Crain said. “Is there a lot more work to do? Absolutely.”

According to numbers from the Fort Worth Police Department, there were 51 cases of crimes against persons in March of 2022. A year later, there were a total of 53 cases. The latest numbers for March 2024 showcase that crimes against persons were down to 32.

“Last night’s events were a tragedy and not in line with the overall trend of crime reduction in the area. I’m proud of our first responders who acted quickly to address and resolve. I remain committed to increasing our public safety efforts in this corridor and the revitalization plans for those who call the area home,” Crain said. “Gun violence, especially involving our youth, has no place in our society and especially in Fort Worth. I will continue to pray for the victims and their families and will continue my work, so this does not happen again.”

Still, neighbors said they are uneasy as they wait for the victims to return home from the hospital and for police to make an arrest.

“We're trying to see what today is going to bring us,” Tucker said. “Every day is something different.”

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about the shooting, they're asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Tipsters may remain anonymous.