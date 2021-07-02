Man Fatally Struck After Crossing Lanes, Police Say

At 5:30 a.m., Arlington Police responded to a major crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in the 3500 block of E. Division Street.

Investigators determined a man was crossing the lanes of traffic when he was struck by a sports utility vehicle that was traveling westbound on Division Street. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the crash and no other persons or vehicles were involved. Investigators do not believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.