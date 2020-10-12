Man Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Deadly South Dallas Shooting

A 28-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night in South Dallas, police say.

The shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Seco Boulevard -- just west of Texas Loop 12 and east of U.S. Highway 175 -- Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The victim was identified Sunday by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's officer as 22-year-old Jose Sanchez.

Omar Herrera, 28, was arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about what led to the shooting to contact Dallas police Det. Kramer at 214-671-3608 or ronald.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us and refer to case number 180975-2020.