A man is behind bars for murder after intervening in a robbery Tuesday night at the Family Dollar on Lancaster Road in South Oak Cliff. Dallas Police responded to calls of a shooting just before 7:30.

Witness Antwan Logan works next door and said he didn’t realize at first how serious the situation was.

“My sister was sitting inside, and she came in and she said she thought somebody got maced,” he said. “So, I stepped outside and saw somebody laying on the ground and I walked over there to ask the cashier boss lady is everything was alright.”

Police identified the man on the ground as Phillip Betts. He died at the scene of a gunshot wound.

An arrest affidavit said Betts got into a fight an employee, punching her several times as he attempted to take items from the store after she approached him about shoplifting. Another employee intervened by spraying Betts with mace. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson walked into the store, saw two female employees fighting with Betts, pulled out a gun and shot and killed him.

Logan said Jackson had just ordered food from the restaurant before walking over to the Family Dollar.

“He was a real nice dude, I had just sat there and had a 15 or 20 minute conversation with him,” said Logan. “Real nice, real calm, cool demeanor so I didn’t see this coming at all.”

Police said Betts was unarmed when he was shot.

Jackson stayed at the scene after shooting Betts until police arrived. He was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Sergeant Warren Mitchell with the Dallas Police Department said detectives determined the charge was appropriate.

“Detectives looked at all of the evidence. Ad at the time of the shooting, there was no imminent danger of a deadly force confrontation,” said Mitchell.

Police said Jackson told them he saw the confrontation and became concerned for the safety of the women being attacked and was fearful they’d be seriously hurt.

“It’s not always wise to try to fight for property and take a chance of getting hurt or even losing your life,” Sergeant Mitchell said.