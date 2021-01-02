Man Dies After Being Stabbed at Bus Stop: Dallas Police

A 49-year-old man died Friday after he was stabbed multiple times at a bus stop, Dallas police say.
Officers responded about 3:38 p.m. to the bus stop in the 6200 block of Highland Hills Drive, near Bonnie View Road, where they found the victim.
Jermaine Maurice Holloway was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Holloway's death is the first homicide reported by Dallas police in 2021.
The city reported 251 homicides in 2020 -- a 23% increase over 2019, which had been the city's deadliest year in more than a decade.
Anyone with information about the stabbing may call Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or email phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com and refer to case 000399-2021.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.