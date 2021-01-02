Dallas

Man Dies After Being Stabbed at Bus Stop: Dallas Police

Jermaine Maurice Holloway's death is the first homicide reported in the city of Dallas in 2021

A 49-year-old man died Friday after he was stabbed multiple times at a bus stop, Dallas police say.

Officers responded about 3:38 p.m. to the bus stop in the 6200 block of Highland Hills Drive, near Bonnie View Road, where they found the victim.

Jermaine Maurice Holloway was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Holloway's death is the first homicide reported by Dallas police in 2021.

The city reported 251 homicides in 2020 -- a 23% increase over 2019, which had been the city's deadliest year in more than a decade.

Anyone with information about the stabbing may call Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or email phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com and refer to case 000399-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.

