Man Dies After Being Run Over by Truck Doing Donuts: Dallas Police

A 20-year-old man died early Sunday when he fell out of a window and was run over by a truck doing donuts in northwest Dallas, police say.

About 1:30 a.m., Crystian Hernandez had been sitting on the rear left window of the truck while the driver did donuts in a parking lot in the 11600 block of Newberry Drive, police said.

Hernandez, who had been clinging to the vehicle, fell out of the window while the truck rotated clockwise. He was run over by the rear left tire, police said.

Hernandez was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The driver, 28-year-old Edgar Moncada, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody. He faces a charge of manslaughter.