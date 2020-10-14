Dallas

Man Dead After Car Crashes into Lake in South Dallas Park: Police

According to police, the driver involved in the crash will be charged with intoxication manslaughter

By Hannah Jones

A man is dead after a car crashed into a lake in South Dallas on Tuesday, officials say.

According to Dallas Fire Rescue, units responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle that had gone into the water at William Blair Jr. Park, located at 3000 Rochester Street, at approximately 9:18 p.m.

Officials said when firefighters and police officers arrived, they found a vehicle with two occupants, a male and a female.

According to police, the 32-year-old female was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, and the 37-year-old male, identified as Andre Chandler, was in the passenger seat.

Police said the woman drove through a wooden pole and wire fence and entered the levy area before turning left and driving through two more fences to get back into the park.

The woman continued driving across a grass area towards the lake, and she eventually drove into the lake where the vehicle submerged.

The woman had already managed to escape from the vehicle when officers arrived, but she was helped to shore by first responders, officials said.

Officials said Chandler was pulled from the vehicle, and responding units began performing life saving measures.

Both individuals were transported to a local hospital where Chandler was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the woman involved in the crash will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

