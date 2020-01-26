Man Dead After Auto-Pedestrian Crash in Grand Prairie

A man is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Grand Prairie on Saturday, police say.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, the crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Main Street.

Police say a male pedestrian was walking northbound as he attempted to cross the street. The man walked into the path of a 2019 Acura SUV traveling westbound on Main Street.

The Acura hit the pedestrian, who was taken by ambulance to Medical City Arlington and pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police say.

Police say they believe that alcohol may be a factor.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified and the 63 year old female driver of the Acura will not face any charges, police say.

This is the first traffic fatality in Grand Prairie this year.