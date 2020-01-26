Grand Prairie

Man Dead After Auto-Pedestrian Crash in Grand Prairie

A man was hit by an Acura SUV while walking across Main Street on Saturday

By Hannah Jones

grand prairie police car
NBC 5 News

A man is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Grand Prairie on Saturday, police say.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, the crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Main Street.

Police say a male pedestrian was walking northbound as he attempted to cross the street. The man walked into the path of a 2019 Acura SUV traveling westbound on Main Street.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 14 mins ago

Man Stabbed During Attempted Carjacking in Dallas

coronavirus 18 mins ago

Texas A&M Student Tests Negative for Coronavirus, University Says

The Acura hit the pedestrian, who was taken by ambulance to Medical City Arlington and pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police say.

Police say they believe that alcohol may be a factor.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified and the 63 year old female driver of the Acura will not face any charges, police say.

This is the first traffic fatality in Grand Prairie this year.

This article tagged under:

Grand Prairie
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us