Richardson

Man Convicted in Richardson Officer's Murder Seeks to Overturn Death Sentence

Chargers_park_1200x675_1090131523783.jpg
NBC 5 News

The man convicted in the 2018 murder of a Richardson police officer is appealing his death sentence.

Brandon McCall was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of Richardson police officer David Sherrard. The jury sentenced McCall to death after more than eight hours of deliberations.

KRLD-FM reported Monday that McCall claimed his trial was unfair largely because of problems with the jury selection and prospective jurors were improperly dismissed with the net result of an unfair jury.

He is also claiming that the definition of mitigating evidence, items in his favor, was unconstitutional and that there were federal violations, the report says.

Read more from our partners at KRLD Radio.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

RichardsonDavid Sherrardappealrichardson pd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us