Man Convicted in Richardson Officer's Murder Seeks to Overturn Death Sentence

The man convicted in the 2018 murder of a Richardson police officer is appealing his death sentence.

Brandon McCall was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of Richardson police officer David Sherrard. The jury sentenced McCall to death after more than eight hours of deliberations.

KRLD-FM reported Monday that McCall claimed his trial was unfair largely because of problems with the jury selection and prospective jurors were improperly dismissed with the net result of an unfair jury.

He is also claiming that the definition of mitigating evidence, items in his favor, was unconstitutional and that there were federal violations, the report says.

