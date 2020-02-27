Closing Arguments Underway in Cop Killer’s Sentencing

Closing arguments are underway in the sentencing of Brandon McCall, the man found guilty of capital murder after fatally shooting Richardson police officer David Sherrard two years ago.

A jury found McCall guilty Feb. 19 in the Feb. 7, 2018 killing of 37-year-old David Sherrard, a 14-year veteran of the department who is survived by his wife and two daughters. McCall is also charged with the murder of Rene Gamez II, a crime for which he will be tried at a later date.

McCall was given an option to speak during the sentencing hearing Thursday, but he declined that option.

Closing arguments began at about noon. KRLD-AM's LP Phillips said each side will have about 45 minutes to present their closing before the jury begins deliberating the sentence.

Jury being brought in. Judge will read the charge and then closing arguments. Both sides have 45-minutes. #McCallTrial — L.P. Phillips (@lpphillips) February 27, 2020

Prosecutors wrapped up their closing at about 12:15 p.m. The defense is underway now.

After closing Thursday, jurors will consider McCall's punishment. A capital murder conviction in Texas comes with one of two options either the death penalty or life in prison without parole. The Collin County District Attorney's Office is asking for the death penalty.

If the jury does not reach a sentence today, they'll be sequestered, according to Phillips.

Investigators said McCall shot Gamez, who McCall was staying with at the time, inside Gamez's apartment and then shot Sherrard twice as he responded to the "shots fired" call. Sherrard was shot twice in what a prosecutor described in court Tuesday as an ambush.