Man charged with manslaughter after car crash in Dallas kills two

A suspected drunk driver has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after an early Sunday morning crash left two people dead.

Officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to the 6700 block of Military Parkway around 5 a.m.

Authorities said that based on its preliminary investigation, 23-year-old Joel Rosales-Perez was driving eastbound and veered off the road before hitting another car and two people standing outside of the vehicle.

Rosales-Perez's car continued going down the eastbound lanes and hit a light pole.

Lester Matute-Urquea, 21, one of the victims struck by Rosales-Perez's car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim died as well, and their identity has not been released yet.

Rosales-Perez was booked into the Dallas County Jail.