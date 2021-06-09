Man Charged With Capital Murder in Death of 4-Year-Old Boy

Darriynn Brown has been charged with capital murder of 4-year-old Cash Gernon whose body was found last month on a Dallas street.

Police did not say what that evidence was.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In addition to the kidnapping and theft charges filed last month, Brown now faces an additional charge of capital murder.

Evidence submitted to a lab has been returned linking Darriynn Brown to the boy at the time of his death leading to the capital murder charge according to the Dallas Police Department.

Gernon was sleeping in his crib when he was abducted and killed early on a May Saturday morning. Geron's body was inexplicably left in the street about a half-mile from his southwest Dallas home and was found by a passerby.

If found guilty, capital punishment in Texas carries an automatic life sentence or the death penalty. The desired punishment is determined by prosecutors before the trial begins.