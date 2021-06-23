Man Charged in Shooting That Wounded Pregnant Mom Outside Dallas Church

A 31-year-old man is in custody, accused in the parking lot shootout that wounded a pregnant woman late last month, Dallas police say.

In a news release, police said Zachery Leffall, 31, confessed Tuesday to his involvement in the May 30 shooting outside Praise Embassy in Northeast Dallas.

Victoria Omisore, who was nine months pregnant at the time, was leaving the church when she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between a group of men nearby, police said.

“It was really chaotic. People were yelling, screaming because she was in her own pool. The blood was really intense,” Mo Olajuyigbe, the wife of the church's pastor, told NBC 5. “I saw the blood gushing and, you know, she kept saying, 'Oh, my baby.'"

Dallas Police Department

"I just felt my left side. Something was cold and I felt this sharp movement of the baby just to [the] side," Omisore said. "I just felt the blood gushing out."

Omisore was rushed to a hospital where she safely delivered a baby boy after an emergency C-section. She and the baby were both doing great, church members said.

Leffall's arrest came after an off-duty Dallas police officer recognized him from an arrest warrant and called police. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a bond amount to be determined by a magistrate, police said.

A pregnant woman shot while leaving a church in Northeast Dallas, an innocent victim of a brazen shootout, is giving thanks for her God-given miracle Marvelous.