Man Carries Gun Onto Arlington Elementary Campus, Accidentally Shoots Self in the Foot

A man who walked onto the campus of an Arlington elementary school Thursday morning was injured when a gun he was wearing was accidentally discharged, police say.

NBC 5 has learned a man was walking toward the front office at Duff Elementary when he went to adjust his pants and hit the trigger on a gun tucked into his waistband.

The shot injured the man's leg and foot, police said. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Arlington police said they do not believe the man had any malicious intent and that he was there to pick up a child.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown that was later lifted. The Arlington Independent School District said no threats were made to the school, and all students and staff remained safe during the lockdown.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the school early Thursday afternoon and it appeared students were playing outside and dismissing normally. Thursday is the last day of the school year in the Arlington ISD and elementary schools were dismissed at 12:10 p.m.

Federal law requires states designate school property as gun free zones, making it a state crime to carry a firearm onto school property. Police told NBC 5 Thursday afternoon that criminal charges are pending. The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

The incident comes on the heels of a massacre at a Texas elementary school earlier this week where 19 children and two teachers were murdered, making it the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.