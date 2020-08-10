Dallas

Man Arrested in Connection With Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old in Dallas

The shooting occurred 12660 Jupiter Road at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Sunday

Dallas Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

One man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting in Dallas on Sunday, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 12660 Jupiter Road at approximately 7:04 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, Dallas Fire Rescue was treating the victim, 19-year-old Jaymauze Spencer, who was lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.  

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 10 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth Jul 16

Search Party Continues For Missing Fort Worth Woman

Spencer was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. 

According to police, detectives interviewed witnesses and subsequently arrested 22-year-old Jamaal McCullough, Jr. 

McCullough was transported to Dallas Police Headquarters to be interviewed, during which he chose to waive his Miranda rights and spoke with detectives. 

Police said during the interview, McCullough admitted his role in the death of the victim and was subsequently placed in Lew Sterrett Jail for murder.

His bond will be set by a magistrate, police said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us