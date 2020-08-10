Man Arrested in Connection With Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old in Dallas

One man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting in Dallas on Sunday, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 12660 Jupiter Road at approximately 7:04 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, Dallas Fire Rescue was treating the victim, 19-year-old Jaymauze Spencer, who was lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Spencer was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

According to police, detectives interviewed witnesses and subsequently arrested 22-year-old Jamaal McCullough, Jr.

McCullough was transported to Dallas Police Headquarters to be interviewed, during which he chose to waive his Miranda rights and spoke with detectives.

Police said during the interview, McCullough admitted his role in the death of the victim and was subsequently placed in Lew Sterrett Jail for murder.

His bond will be set by a magistrate, police said.