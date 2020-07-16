Dallas

Teen Arrested in Connection With Young Woman's Murder

Suspect arrested, charged in May 2020 murder

Dallas police arrested a suspect this week in the May murder of 20-year-old Taisha Carter.

Homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old Anthony Davante Scott Tuesday and took him to police headquarters to be interviewed. Police said Scott declined to give a voluntary statement and was transported to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.

Carter was found on the sidewalk along the 500 block of Clarendon Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds by police officers responding to a shooting call on May 28. A second person injured in the shooting was treated and released.

Police did not reveal any details into what led them to develop Scott as a suspect in the woman's murder. A $5,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

