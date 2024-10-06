Dallas Fire-Rescue says search teams will be back out Sunday morning to search for a child missing in a creek that feeds Mountain Creek Lake.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called out for a water rescue in the 2700 block of Mountain Creek Parkway.

There were reports of a child swept away while fishing in a creek in the area. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the boy's father jumped in to rescue him and was also swept away and neither of them resurfaced.

The creek feeds into the 943-acre Mountain Creek Lake.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, the Dallas Police Department and the Game Warden's Office worked together Saturday to locate the pair.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says that around 5 p.m. a man's body was found, but the child was still missing. Crews had to call off the search at around 7 p.m. because it was too dark to continue.

The Dallas Police Department's dive team will lead efforts to find the child Sunday morning.

The man's body was given to the Medical Examiner's Office which will confirm the identity and cause of death.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.