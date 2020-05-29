1 Dead, 1 Injured in South Dallas Shooting Thursday Night

A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Dallas on Thursday evening.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 520 East Clarendon Drive at approximately 6:02 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an injured female who was with a DART police officer.

Police said the officers also located a second female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported both victims to a local hospital, police said.

According to police, the second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the first victim was treated for her injuries and released.

After being released from the hospital, the victim was transported to the Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit where she interviewed by detectives, police said.

Police said no suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.