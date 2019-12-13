Man Arrested in Connection with 83-Year-Old Woman’s Death in Irving

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of an 83-year-old woman in Irving, police say.

According to the Irving Police Department, officers initially responded to the 3000 block East Cortez Court at about 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say that when officers arrived, they discovered that 83-year old Betty Thomas was dead.

Irving police arrested 43-year-old Roy James Holden Jr. on Friday in connection with Thomas's murder.

The motive for this murder is still unclear, police say.

According to police, this investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference the case number listed above. Anonymous tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.