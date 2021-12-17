Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old Girl

A 22-year-old man is in custody, accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl Wednesday in Dallas.

According to jail records, Tyrone Davis was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Nevaeh Foster.

Dallas police said officers were called to a welfare check at about 3:30 a.m. where a woman's body had been found along the 2000 block of S. Merrifield Road. Dallas-Fire Rescue arrived, located the woman, and confirmed she was dead from apparent multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman had no identification and her identity was later confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office.

Police have not said what led them to develop Davis as a suspect in the case or revealed a motive in the woman's death.

NBC 5 has learned Davis completed three years of probation on Nov. 23 after pleading guilty to a 2018 criminal mischief offense where roughly $15,000 in property was damaged at a car dealership.

Davis is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond. It's not clear if he has obtained an attorney.

Dallas police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or via email: boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 225759-2021.