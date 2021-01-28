Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Death of Hurst Woman Found Deceased at Home

A 43-year-old man is in custody, accused in the death of a 65-year-old Hurst woman whose body was found in her apartment earlier this week.

Hurst police said officers were asked to perform a welfare check on Laurel Schick on Monday morning. When officers arrived at her home at the Arts at Park Place apartments at about 8:45 a.m., they found her deceased inside.

Investigators revealed no specific information about Schick's condition or what led to the welfare call. However, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said Schick's cause of death was from sharp and blunt force injuries.

Police said Thursday they believe Schick was murdered and that evidence found during the investigation links the woman's death to 43-year-old Anthony Young. Police did not say, however, what evidence led them to name Young as the suspect in the woman's death.

NBC 5 News

Young was tracked down and taken into custody in Fort Worth, police said. He's currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a murder charge with his bond set at $100,000.

The investigation into Schick's death is ongoing.