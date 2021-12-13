Man Arrested After Gas Station Stabbing

Police have arrested a man after an altercation at a gas station lead to a stabbing, according to Lake Worth police.

Lake Worth police were called to a disturbance at a gas station in the 7000 block of Navajo Trail Monday afternoon.

While officers were responding to the scene, Lake Worth dispatch received calls that one of the involved parties had been stabbed during the physical altercation and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Detectives later arrested 59-year-old Hubert Burdick Monday evening. He will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon according to police.