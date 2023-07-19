Man arrested, accused of killing three Dallas women over a period of four months

Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of three women whose bodies were found near the Trinity River over a period of four months.

Police said 25-year-old Oscar Sanchez Garcia was arrested Wednesday and will be charged with three counts of murder.

Sanchez Garica is accused of killing three women, 60-year-old Kimberly Robinson, 25-year-old Cherish Gibson, and an unidentified woman whose body was found last month near the Trinity River, in April, June, and July.

Investigators did not detail what evidence identified Sanchez Garcia as a suspect in the killings.

Prior to announcing his arrest Wednesday, police said the deaths were being investigated as homicides and that at least two of the victims were believed to have ties to prostitution. Police said they shared that information to warn others that someone may have been targeting sex workers but investigators have not yet confirmed a motive in the slayings.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of public safety, the department wants to inform this population of this trend," Dallas Police said earlier this week.

Robinson's body was found on April 22 along the 200 block of Sante Fe Avenue, in a grassy area under a DART train bridge. Gibson's body was found about two months later, on June 24, along the same block, also in a grassy area near the DART 8th and Corinth Street Station.

The unidentified victim was found Saturday along the 800 block of Brazos Street about a mile from where Gibson and Robinson were found.

Bianca Davis is CEO of New Friends New Life, an organization fighting human trafficking and sexual exploitation. When news of the murders surfaced, she said they immediately checked their database.

“Undoubtedly, we serve women there. So, we were so concerned and looked at the names to see if it was one of our women,” Davis said.

Davis says the stories of violence on the streets are endless.

“They talk about being strangled, being assaulted, being abused and wondering if this is the night that will be my last night,” said Davis. “The danger is still out there. But at least in this case, that’s one less woman who will suffer this fate.”

NBC 5 News Dallas Police say a woman's remains were found near the Trinity River on July 15. Her death has been ruled a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Both locations are southwest of downtown, along the western side of the Trinity River floodplain.

No further information about the investigation has been released and police have not said if they believe there are any other victims.

NBC 5 obtained jail records that show Sanchez Garcia was arrested in March and was accused of domestic assault causing bodily injury.

Police said the investigation into the homicides is ongoing and asked that anyone with information please contact Detective David Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov or Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.