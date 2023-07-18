Woman's body found near Trinity River a homicide, investigation ongoing

A woman's body was found near the Trinity River on Saturday after someone called to report finding human remains on Saturday night.

The autopsy conducted by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death was a homicide. Further information about how the woman may have died or the condition of her body was not released.

Police said the identity of the woman is currently unknown and the investigation into her death is ongoing.

The Dallas Department is asking that anyone with information related to this case contact Detective David Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov.