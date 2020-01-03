Man Arrested, Accused of Chasing Man Onto LBJ Freeway, Stabbing Him to Death

A Dallas man is facing a murder charge, accused of chasing another man across LBJ Freeway before stabbing him to death alongside the highway late last year.

Investigators say just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2019, 24-year-old Damian Moody chased 30-year-old Jonathan Nchekwube onto Interstate 635, across the westbound and eastbound lanes, and after catching him, began stabbing him on the side of the road.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, witnesses to the stabbing called police to report a man being assaulted on the shoulder with another man, described as black, with dreaded hair and wearing a dark-colored hoodie, on top of him making a "punching motion."

One person stopped to offer medical assistance to the injured man who said he'd been stabbed before pointing up toward the embankment in the direction of a Public Storage business at Skillman and 635.

It was near the Public Storage building that detectives searching the area for evidence found a black hoodie with what appeared to be blood on it as well as an iPhone underneath the clothing.

Detectives were able to extract data from the phone and identify its owner as Moody. The blood on the hoodie was linked back to the victim, identified as Nchekwube. Dallas police noted that on the night of the murder it was drizzling and that when the hoodie was found it was mostly dry -- indicating it had been left behind only moments before.

Investigators added that Moody hair and build are consistent with witness descriptions and that Moody has prior history in the Skillman/Audelia area where the offense occurred.

On Thursday, Jan. 2, Moody was arrested and read his Miranda warning rights in an interview with detectives at Dallas Police Headquarters where he refused to provide a statement. He was subsequently charged with murder and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $250,000 bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.