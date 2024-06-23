Azle

Man seriously hurt after boat propeller accident in Eagle Mountain Lake

By De'Anthony Taylor

Eagle Mountain Lake
A man was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries following a boating incident at a North Texas lake on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Azle Fire Department, first responders were called to Twin Points Beach near Eagle Mountain Lake, where they found a man who had struck a boat propeller.

Azle Fire officials said the boat's propeller caused severe damage to both of the victim's legs, and they immediately called for air medical. It is unknown what led to the accident.

The man was airlifted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth by Careflite and is in critical condition, authorities said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

