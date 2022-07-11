dallas homicide

Man, 18, Fatally Shot While in Line at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas police are looking for a man who shot and killed an 18-year-old man at a convenience store Sunday night

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old man Sunday night as he stood in line at a convenience store.

Police said they were called to a shooting at the Time Saver convenience store on the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue at about 11:13 p.m.

Investigators said officers arrived to find a man, later identified as Curdarrius Chapple, suffering from several gunshot wounds and being loaded into an SUV by friends.

Dallas Fire and Rescue took Chapple to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Dallas Police investigate a homicide at the Time Saver Food Mart on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

NBC 5 has learned the store's surveillance video showed a man entering the store and shooting Chapple several times.

Officials have not revealed any motive or named any suspects in the murder. No arrests have been announced and only a vague description of the shooter has been provided by police.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Homicide Detective Andre Isom at 214-671-3701 or by email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.

