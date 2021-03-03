Man, 104, Gets Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Looks Forward to Dining With Friends

Walter Kyle was just 1-year-old when the last pandemic, the Spanish flu, swept the Earth in 1918.

More than a century later, King, now 104, celebrated receiving his second dose of the vaccine just a week away from the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well I’m just glad I was able to get it!" Kyle said.

Presbyterian Village North

Kyle grew up in Reedsville, Pennsylvania and moved to Dallas in the early 1960s.

For the last twelve years, Presbyterian Village North, a senior living community in the city, has been Kyle's home. On Wednesday he joined other PVN residents getting their second round of the vaccine.

Now, Kyle counts down the days he can be with his community again.

"I’m looking forward to the day when we can go back to eating in the dining room,” Kyle said.