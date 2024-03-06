Malaysia may reopen MH370 search pending new evidence, family of Keller man hopeful

Government officials in Malaysia say they'd be open to resuming the search for Malaysian Airlines MH370 after a private company approached them about potential new evidence pointing to the location of the Boeing 777.

The family of a Keller man who was on that flight now has new hope.

It has been a decade since the plane vanished and one of the world's biggest aviation mysteries: What happened to MH 370?

It disappeared 10 years ago this Friday on the red eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers onboard, including Philip Wood from Keller. But now there is new optimism because another search may soon begin for the Boeing 777.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“The way I would put is this week of the year is actually when it hits me most,” said Philip’s brother James Wood.

After first searching in 2018, Austin-based Ocean Infinity says it wants to try again using autonomous drones to find the plane and passengers.

“I just don't want it to be forgotten about and I'm hopeful that something will come about with a new possible search,” said Wood.

Radar and satellite data suggested the plane made a mysterious u-turn, flew back over Malaysia and eventually headed toward the southern Indian Ocean.

While small pieces of the plane have washed ashore, experts believe the plane itself could be miles underwater.

“The black box would be great to find, the data recorder, to find the main body of the aircraft,” said Wood.

James says he's forever grateful he had the chance to spend time with Philip at their parent's Keller home before Phillip flew back overseas for work in March 2014.

“We had no idea it would be the last time we'd all be together,” said Wood.

Their parents died in 2020 and 2022 never knowing what truly happened to their son.

“They may have not known the answers while they're here, but I think they know the answers now,” said Wood.

Like families of passengers in Malaysia, Wood says his family will light a candle for Philip on Friday, a milestone marked with renewed hope.

Ocean Infinity says it has been innovating and enhancing its technology and robotics and analyzing MH 370's flight data trying to once again narrow down the potential crash zone for the new search.