Lowe's Partners With Dallas Cowboys to Donate Christmas Trees to Families, Organizations in Need

In Dallas, Lowe's will distribute more than 430 Christmas trees in partnership with the Cowboys and nonprofit organizations like the Boys & Girls Club

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Lowe's has announced that it will donate and deliver $1 million worth of pre-lit Christmas trees in NFL cities nationwide.

According to Lowe's, over the next two weeks, the company will partner with the NFL and nonprofit organizations across the country to deliver more than 13,000 Christmas trees to homes and organizations.

Trees will be donated to child-care facilities, youth centers, first responder stations, nonprofit housing organizations, and more. 

In Dallas, Lowe's will distribute more than 430 Christmas trees in partnership with the Cowboys and nonprofit organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, Lowe's said.

Lowe's said it is also teaming up with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to identify families in need through Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation.

Prescott will partner with six Dallas-area organizations and nonprofits to donate more than 100 pre-lit Christmas trees to deserving families, Lowe's said.

This is not the first time Lowe's has donated holiday gifts to those in need.

According to Lowe's, earlier this year, the company donated $1 million worth of flower baskets to brighten Mother's Day for mothers and grandmothers in senior living facilities nationwide. 

