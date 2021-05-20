real estate

Low Inventory, Interest Rates Helps North Texas Home Prices Surge

By Jack Highberger

The North Texas real estate market has arguably never been hotter, with sellers now routinely getting multiple offers over asking price and terms that are in their favor.
NBC 5 News

The North Texas real estate market has arguably never been hotter, with sellers now routinely getting multiple offers over asking price and terms that are in their favor.

“It is crazy, it is unlike any market we have seen before as realtors,” said Julie Bologna, with EXP Realty.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Bologna says a combination of low inventory, low-interest rates and a growing number of people coming to North Texas – is fueling the trend.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 vaccine 36 mins ago

Focus Shifts From Large COVID-19 Vaccine Sites to Pop-Up Events

Botham Jean 2 hours ago

Unable to Get a Hearing, Future of ‘Bo's Law' Uncertain in the Texas Senate

“It has created this perfect storm so to speak of limited inventory and multiple offers and these are going well over asking,” said Bologna.

One of her clients, Fort Worth resident Christie Oberdorf, recently ran the gauntlet of both selling and buying.

“Within the first 30-minutes of putting my house on the market we had requests to come and view,” said Oberdorf.

But it was the complexities of finding her next home, especially since like most people she needed to sell her current home first, that subjected Oberdorf to the craziness of the current market.

“It was really competitive to put in offers, I ended up going with news construction,” said Oberdorf.

Ultimately, she was able to find the home she wanted and Bologna says for those considering buying or selling it’s likely the current market dynamics will be around for months to come.

“Once the interest rates go up a little bit that may curtail some of the buyers but there are still all these people coming in,” said Bologna.

This article tagged under:

real estatereal estate marketdfw housing market
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us