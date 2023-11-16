Loud boom shakes homes in Wise County. What caused it?

Hundreds of North Texans heard and felt a loud boom Thursday afternoon.

We now know what caused it.

The thunderous noise shook homes in Wise County around 1:30 p.m.



It lasted just seconds, but the boom is still causing noise.

“It was crazy,” said Mackoy Hillary. “Everyone heard it.”



Hundreds of people took to social media Thursday afternoon to share what they experienced.

“It shook the walls, shook the windows, shook the TVs on the walls, everything,” said Hillary who was at school at the time.



“We were actually having a Thanksgiving luncheon and we had one of the windows open and we heard, like, a boom, two booms actually,” said Veronica Mares who was at work.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office says between 10 and 15 calls came into its 911 dispatch center in less than 10 minutes, in addition to numerous non-emergency calls, said Chief Deputy Craig Johnson.

He says first responders fanned out to try to find the source of the sound and were quickly able to rule out the worst case scenarios.

“From anywhere from shots being fired to explosions to sonic boom,” said Chief Dep. Johnson. “Out of all that we came up with sonic boom.”

It’s a predictable conclusion since Wise County is between two military installations. They get sonic booms from time to time, just not like the one Thursday.