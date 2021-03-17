Lone Star Park Introduces New Simpler Online Ticketing System for 2021 Season

Lone Star Park will have a new online ticketing system for the 2021 season, with tickets available starting next Monday.

Tickets will begin at $5 for general admission and rise to the $10 to $25 range for admission and reserved seating on race days excluding Big Event Days and Kentucky Derby Day.

For Big Event Days prices for reserved seats range from $15 to $30, but general admission remains at $5.

During Kentucky Derby Day on May 1, general admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Reserved seating prices range from $20 per person to $40 per person.

Deals include Dollar Days general admission for everyone will occur two times during the season: Saturday, May 8, and Saturday, June 26.

In addition, every Monday in June includes free general admission with access to sitting in the air conditioning on the second level, and every Thursday and Friday box seats for groups with 4-6 individuals are half off.

There are also deals for bringing Pepsi cans on Sundays, senior citizens discounts, Military discounts, and discounts for groups with 20 people or more.

All tickets for the season beginning April 22 through July 11 are available online here this upcoming Monday at 6 a.m. or by calling the reservation line at 972-263-PONY Monday at 9 a.m.