Locals show support for Scottie Scheffler after his arrest before PGA Tournament in Louisville

A banner hanging outside Core Lifestyle Clinic in Dallas is a sign of support for Dallas native and pro golfer Scottie Scheffler. It read “Free Scottie.” It was put after his arrest in Louisville Friday morning before the PGA Tournament.

Dr. Neil Crane owns the clinic.

“I thought a nice way to support him would be to throw up a “Free Scottie” banner up off the balcony of our practice and just show some support for him,” owner Neil Crane said.

Scheffler was arrested after Louisville police said he did not comply with an officer directing traffic. That officer was dragged on the ground for about 10 yards causing some injuries.

Scheffler spoke about it after his rounds.

"My situation will get handled,” Scottie Scheffler said. “It was just a chaotic situation and a big misunderstanding. I can't comment on the specifics of it."

People who know Scheffler personally are standing by him while the investigation continues.

“Scottie is like everybody says,” friend Doug Oneal said. “Lowkey, even keel guy with a sense of humor. Very down to earth.”

Speaking at the news conference Scheffler said he appreciated the support from fans on the course.

"The fans were tremendous today,” Scheffler said. “I felt like they were cheering extra loud for me today."

Still, Scheffler is charged with assaulting an officer which is a felony as well as reckless driving and two misdemeanors.

Something that will have to play out through the legal system. “Hopefully they can put it past them and get everything resolved,” Crane said.