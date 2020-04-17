Local Start-Ups Delivering Prescriptions for Free

Local businesses are teaming up to help North Texans get prescriptions while staying safe and staying home.

Virtual pharmacy ScripX and ride-share service Alto are delivering prescriptions right to customers’ doors. Both companies are based in Dallas and you can download their apps to any smartphone.

The service is free of charge. It's especially helpful to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions who cannot risk leaving their homes.

According to ScripX, customers pay the same price for their medicines as they would in big box stores. All major insurances are accepted, along with Medicare and Medicaid.

Meanwhile, Alto is offering personalized shopping to help people pick up groceries, take-out food and other needs. Drivers can shop, purchase, and deliver anything from anywhere through the app.

Alto’s cars also use HEPA filters -- the same ones you see in hospitals -- to provide clean air for those using the service and to get rid of airborne particles, including viruses.