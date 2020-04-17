alto

Local Start-Ups Delivering Prescriptions for Free

Service helping those who are elderly or with underlying health conditions

By Alanna Quillen

NBC 5 News

Local businesses are teaming up to help North Texans get prescriptions while staying safe and staying home.

Virtual pharmacy ScripX and ride-share service Alto are delivering prescriptions right to customers’ doors. Both companies are based in Dallas and you can download their apps to any smartphone.

The service is free of charge. It's especially helpful to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions who cannot risk leaving their homes.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus pandemic 33 mins ago

Grandparents Eagerly Await Arrival Of Granddaughter Outside Fort Worth Hospital

Grapevine 41 mins ago

Townhome Units Damaged, Residents Displaced in Grapevine Fire

According to ScripX, customers pay the same price for their medicines as they would in big box stores. All major insurances are accepted, along with Medicare and Medicaid.

Meanwhile, Alto is offering personalized shopping to help people pick up groceries, take-out food and other needs. Drivers can shop, purchase, and deliver anything from anywhere through the app.

Alto’s cars also use HEPA filters -- the same ones you see in hospitals -- to provide clean air for those using the service and to get rid of airborne particles, including viruses.

This article tagged under:

alto
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us