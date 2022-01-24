Local Space Advocates Watch NASA's Most Powerful Telescope Reach Final Stop, A Million Miles from Earth

NASA’s most powerful telescope arrived at its destination, one million miles from earth Monday.

The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope launched Dec. 25 from French Guiana. Now that it is in place, it will orbit around the sun in line with Earth.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The seven-ton spacecraft is designed to help scientists see further back in time than ever before, find other planets and share a more detailed picture of the universe.

Local space advocate Ken Ruffin is president of the National Space Society of North Texas. He told NBC 5 he hopes the Webb telescope gets more people interested in science.

“A new set of encyclopedias worth of information that will come about from James Webb Space Telescope. So, for the people, for space advocates, again, it's been a long time in the making. We just can't wait to start getting data in a few months,” Ruffin said.

Ruffin says his chapter continues to attract people of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in space and he looks forward to following potential new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope. You can learn more about the National Space Society of North Texas here.

In a blog post sharing updates on the telescope’s arrival, NASA says new images are expected in summer of 2022.