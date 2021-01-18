Local Children Celebrate MLK Day With Lessons in Humanity

Martin Luther King Jr. Day has always been one of reflection, a day to remember the life and legacy of one of the most iconic civil rights leaders in history.

The students at the Primrose School of NE Flower Mound received that lesson before they took the day off Monday.

“This week, Primrose teachers sent every student home with a conversation-driving activity aiming to help parents educate their kids on who Martin Luther King Jr. was and his inspirational message,” Maret Montanari with the school said. “In honor of his iconic 'I Have a Dream' speech, the activity asked each child to write or illustrate their dream and results are exactly what we need more of in our current world. The clear frontrunner, spread kindness and love.”

Several students spent time writing what King's message meant to them. Their teachers hoping they would continue the conversation in their own homes.