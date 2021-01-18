Flower Mound

Local Children Celebrate MLK Day With Lessons in Humanity

By Laura Harris

Primrose School of NE Flower Mound

Martin Luther King Jr. Day has always been one of reflection, a day to remember the life and legacy of one of the most iconic civil rights leaders in history.

The students at the Primrose School of NE Flower Mound received that lesson before they took the day off Monday.

“This week, Primrose teachers sent every student home with a conversation-driving activity aiming to help parents educate their kids on who Martin Luther King Jr. was and his inspirational message,” Maret Montanari with the school said. “In honor of his iconic 'I Have a Dream' speech, the activity asked each child to write or illustrate their dream and results are exactly what we need more of in our current world. The clear frontrunner, spread kindness and love.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

mlk day 1 hour ago

Dallas Man Recounts Efforts During Civil Rights Movement

Several students spent time writing what King's message meant to them. Their teachers hoping they would continue the conversation in their own homes.

This article tagged under:

Flower MoundMartin Luther King Jr.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us