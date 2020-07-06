Lightning Strikes Tree, Sparks Fire at Irving Home

Lightning has split a tree near an Irving home during a storm.

According to the Irving Fire Department, units responded to a structure fire at 1301 Limetree Lane at approximately 12:50 a.m.

Officials said the strike split the tree and sent a charge through a gas line, sparking a fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found flames showing from the front corner of the house, officials said.

The fire damaged the siding of the home, but officials said the inside of the home was not seriously harmed.

The burned wood and open wall are visible at the corner of the home.

No one was hurt.