Lightning strike causes house fire in Northlake

Several homeowners are dealing with damage after lightning struck their homes Tuesday night. There were reported cases in Keller, Justin and Northlake.

Radar showed hundreds of lightning strikes across Dallas-Fort Worth between the two rounds of storms.

The most visible damage was at a newly built home in Northlake in Denton County which caught on fire.

"Just flames got bigger and bigger while we sat there and watched and the lightning was still going so I was really worried about the fire department being safe," said Cathy Lopez who lives in the Pecan Square neighborhood.

She and her husband moved in four days ago and are one of the first neighbors on the block.

Lopez said her husband was up watching the storms and the lightning that came with it when he yelled for her to come look outside.

"He just came running in and said you've got to come out here right now and see what's going on. Out our back patio we can see the flames coming out of the top of the roof," explained Lopez.

Once they knew the fire department had arrived, they drove a couple of streets over to see the damage. Lopez took out her phone and kept her finger on the button to take pictures.

"40 Pictures were nothing and then all of a sudden I was like, 'Oh, I got a really good picture of lightning here with the fire in the background," explained Lopez.

The new home was unoccupied, but Lopez believes someone had purchased the new property.

"I'm sad for them. I'm glad they weren't there but you know waking up who knows how close they were to moving," said Lopez.

"It's very scary. You know, we're glad that we have a place to stay that we are inside where you know, you hope that you're safe. We're just really thankful that no one was in the house. You know that God protected those people that they haven't moved in yet. So it is scary, but it was also beautiful too," said Lopez about Mother Nature's beauty and fury.

Because the neighborhood is so new, there are not many trees and there's still a lot of flat land around the homes.

“There's been some talk about lightning rods being used in the neighborhood, and actually in the last storm last week, a house across I-35 in Canyon got hit by lightning and burned also, so that's two in less than two miles of each other that have burned in two weeks," described Lopez. "So there's been some talk about, you know, should we do something different and new neighborhoods like this where there aren't any big trees or any, you know, trees to speak of whatsoever, then that danger is just heightened."