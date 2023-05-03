Lifelong Member of Joshua Community YMCA Inspires Others

Lindel Harvey can pull his weight and then some.

He goes to the Joshua Community YMCA where you'll find him doing pull-ups, crunches, and tricep pull-downs, and raising eyebrows while doing it.

"I'm probably the oldest one here, really. A lot of people don't think I'm as old as I am, but I got proof of it," Harvey said laughing. "I'm 92."

Harvey was born during the Great Depression. He joined the YMCA in Fort Worth when he was 18 years old.

"I paid $5 a month to join," Harvey recalled.

Harvey worked himself into bodybuilding shape back then and has photos to show it. "Kinda look like a stranger, in a way," he said.

Then and now, Harvey worked out three days a week. "I do things that a lot of young kids can't do," Harvey said.

"I've seen him do seven one-arm pull-ups. That was right before we locked down for COVID," YMCA trainer Bradley Morgan said. "I'll turn 62 in a month, so that's my goal, to stay like him."

17-year-old Fisher Thomas agreed as he looked on with amazement.

"People don't have an excuse not to be here if he's doing it," Thomas said. "The fact that he's still doing it? Geesh!"

Harvey is passing his love for fitness onto his grandchildren.

"I think as long as the Lord lets me," Harvey said.