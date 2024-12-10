A former Lewisville police officer is facing multiple charges after police say he "reportedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a citizen" while on duty.

The Lewisville Police Department said that following reports of the incident, which occurred during the week of Thanksgiving, an internal and criminal investigation was conducted with help from the Texas Rangers. The investigation identified 32-year-old Filemon Perez as the officer involved.

On Dec. 3, the police department said Perez resigned after he was told he would be terminated for violating City Administrative Directives. On Dec. 4, warrants were issued for his arrest after a Lewisville judge found probable cause for official oppression and sexual assault.

On Dec. 9, at about 8:30 a.m., Perez surrendered to the Denton County Jail and later posted a surety bond for $155,000.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“The behavior in question is completely unacceptable and does not align with the values of the Lewisville Police Department,” Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins stated. “While we cannot comment further on this specific matter due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we will continue to pursue this incident to bring justice to the victim.”

During his four years with Lewisville police, Perez received one written reprimand in September for failing to turn on his body camera during a traffic stop.

Perez's arrest came less than one month after a department-wide investigation that found multiple instances of officer misconduct surrounding prostitution. Rollins said Perez was not involved in this investigation and that the incident is unrelated.

“I want to assure our community of this: we remain committed to accountability and transparency,” Rollins said. “Our response to situations like these demonstrates our unwavering resolve to address misconduct promptly and appropriately. Building and maintaining trust is a top priority, and we are dedicated to ensuring that our community has full confidence in the integrity and professionalism of their police officers."

Police said the victim's identity will not be released due to the nature of the incident. Authorities did not specify how they were notified or whether they believed the incident was isolated.

Perez has obtained legal representation but has not issued a statement about the arrest.