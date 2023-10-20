Lewisville

Lewisville High School hopes to break Guinness World Record for largest mum

The record is currently held by Arlington ISD with a 119 square-foot mum made in 2021

By NBCDFW Staff

WTVJ_000000027850602_1200x675_869950531973.jpg
NBC 5 News

Can Texas mums get any bigger?

Lewisville High School has an answer. Behold, a 290-square-foot mum in all of its glory.

Photo courtesy of the City of Lewisville.

The maroon, white, and silver mum measures 37.5 feet long.

The mum will be on display at City Hall through at least Friday, the City of Lewisville said.

Lewisville High School is hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the largest mum. Currently, Arlington ISD holds the record, with a 119 square-foot mum made in 2021.

Texans take homecoming mums very seriously. The tradition dates back to 1936.

Last month, Princeton High School students built an 18-foot-long mum.

