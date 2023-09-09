Massive mums are back: a history of the Texas homecoming tradition

Everything is bigger in Texas! Including the traditions.

Mums, short for chrysanthemums, are a long-held homecoming tradition that has grown bigger since the first one was seen at Baylor University in 1936, according to Texas Highways. The flowers are worn on the day of the homecoming football game.

Originally homecoming mums were made with real flowers, but they were eventually traded out for faux silk flowers to last longer. Ribbons and trinkets were added below the traditional flower to showcase the wearer's personality.

The ribbons typically show off your school colors and seniors get to wear white mums. Today multiple flowers, lights, boas and more can be seen dangling from high schoolers' necks during homecoming season.

As the extravagant corsages have grown bigger, mums are now worn around the neck like ribbons instead of pinned to the wearer’s shirt. Garters have also been introduced for people to wear around their arms.

Traditionally your date would buy or make your mum or garter and decorate it with things that represent your extracurriculars. However, as times have progressed anyone can buy, make and customize their own mum or garter.

Mums can be bought from several places in North Texas.

The Mum Shop has specialized in making mums in garters in North Texas for 39 years. There you can place a custom order or buy your own supplies to DIY the floral tradition.

Spotlight Homecoming Mums offers homecoming supplies and custom-built mums on any budget.

Many craft stores also sell supplies to make your own mum.

Show off your massive mum and send your photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com and you could be featured on TV.