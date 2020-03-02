Leaning Tower of Dallas Finally Falls

The newest Dallas tourist attraction has finally come down.

The remaining portion of the so-called 'Leaning Tower of Dallas' came crashing down Monday afternoon.

For the past week, a 5,600-pound wrecking ball has chipped away at the former Affiliated Computer Services building on the 2800 block of North Haskell Avenue. Developers initially intended for the entire building to come down Feb. 16, though the core did not.

The structure became an internet sensation since its failed implosion. A lawn party on Saturday drew a crowd of people taking pictures while they still could.

A new 27-acre mixed-use project called The Central by De La Vega Development will be built on the land.